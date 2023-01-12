Grimsby, January 12: A pregnant mother in UK has claimed that her Grimsby flat is so plagued by mice that the rodents nibble on her underwear, bite her daughter's feet and leave faeces in her bed and on her toys. The woman who has been identified as Jessica Fisher said that she has discovered 13 dead mice around her flat including one that was decomposing in her three-year-old daughter's room.

The woman said that foul smell was coming from her daughter's room due to the decomposing mice. Jessica is currently 35-weeks pregnant.

Mirror reported that Jessica was first informed of the mice menace months ago when her neighbour told mice had invaded her apartment block in Sussex Court. She then began to hear scratching and nibbling coming from inside her walls.

Few months since then, mice have destroyed her flat, left holes in her walls and damaged her daughter’s toys and nibbled their way through her clothing and underwear.

Though her housing provider, Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP), sent a pest control worker to the property, the situation has only gotten worse, said Jessica. The pest control worker had put some mouse/rat poison boxes in her flat but after three weeks they all had to be taken out and the situation has deteriorated.

Jessica had to throw away many of her daughter's toys because the creatures have either nibbled them or left faeces on them making it useless. As she is pregnant, she has to call her mother or brother to dispose of the dead mice.

Jessica had requested Lincolnshire Housing Partnership to be moved out of the flat but no action has been taken yet.

