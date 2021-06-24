Dhaka, June 24: A Muslim cleric in Bangladesh has issued a fatwa or diktat saying using "haha" emoji of Facebook to ridicule people is haram (forbidden) in Islam. Ahmadullah, who has more than three million followers on Facebook and YouTube, recently released a video in which he discussed mocking of people on the social networking site. Ahmadullah issued a fatwa saying it is forbidden for Muslims to mock others using "haha" emoji on Facebook. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Fatwa Issued Highlighting Importance of COVID-19 Testing.

"Nowadays we use Facebook's haha emojis to mock people. If we react with haha emojis purely out of fun and the same was intended by the person who posted the content, it's fine," Ahmadullah can be seen saying in Bangla language in the video. "But if your reaction was intended to mock or ridicule people who posted or made comments on social media, it's totally forbidden in Islam," the Muslim cleric added. COVID-19 Vaccines Containing Pork Gelatin Permissible for Muslims, Says UAE Fatwa Council.

His video has been watched more than two million times. More than 14,000 people have shared the video so far, while nearly one lakh users reacted with "like" and "love" buttons. Over 3,000 comments are also there. "For God's sake I request you to refrain from this act. Do not react with 'haha' to mock someone. If you hurt a Muslim he may respond with bad language that would be unexpected," Ahmadullah appealed to Muslims.

Muslim Cleric Issues Fatwa Against Use of Facebook 'Haha' Emoji to Ridicule People:

Interestingly, more than 800 users reacted to Ahmadullah's video with "haha" emoji. A tech-savvy person, Ahmadullah is among prominent clerics in Bangladesh commentaries on religious and social issues are hugely followed. He regularly appears on television shows to discuss religious issues in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2021 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).