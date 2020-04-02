Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Fatwa Issued Highlighting Importance of COVID-19 Testing

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 2: A fatwa has been issued highlighting the importance of testing for coronavirus. Issued by Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal, the fatwa said those hiding details such as travel history and coronavirus infection are committing a crime. Islam forbids putting someone's life in danger, asserts the fatwa. "Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal Lucknow today issued a fatwa that getting tested and treated for Coronavirus is important for all, and hiding this disease is a crime," Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali told news agency ANI. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak Here.

"Putting one's own and lives of others in danger is forbidden in Islam," he added. Earlier, Tahir Mahmood, a former chairperson of the National Minorities Commission, had urged Darul Uloom Deoband, Asia largest Islamic seminary, to issue a fatwa for the closure of all mosques in the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Cases In India Jump to 1965 With 131 COVID-19 Positive Cases in The Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 50.

Fatwa Issued Highlighting Importance of Coronavirus Testing:

Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal Lucknow today issued a 'Fatwa' that getting tested and treated for Coronavirus is important for all, and hiding this disease is a crime. Putting one's own and lives of others in danger is forbidden in Islam: Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali pic.twitter.com/NBi5LcNeIt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2020

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 50 lives and infected nearly 2000 people in the country. The government and medical professionals have urged people to avoid mass gatherings and maintain social distancing.