Karabakh, October 4: Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for the eighth day. Fresh clashes erupted between Armenian and Azerbaijan on Sunday in Karabakh city Stepanakert. Meanwhile, Present of President of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan said that its troops improved their position, reported Sputnik News. Azerbaijan Claims Seizing Villages in Fighting with Armenia.

According to Armenia Defence Ministry skirmishes and low-intensity artillery shelling was reported from the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan's president said late Saturday that his troops had taken a town and several villages. Armenian officials claimed their troops inflicted heavy casualties. Nagorno-Karabakh Dispute: Russia Offers to Host Talks Between Armenia And Azerbaijan.

Fighting broke out on September 27 in the region, which is located within Azerbaijan and under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces. It is some of the worst in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas since the end of a war in 1994. Armenian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian said intensive fighting was "taking place along the entire front line" on Saturday and that Armenian forces had shot down three planes. However, Azerbaijan denied the claims.

The international community have urged both Armenia and Azerbaijan for negotiations to bring peace in the area. However, negotiation offers have been rejected by the two warring nations.

