New York, October 29: New York City is abuzz with political excitement as it heads into one of its most anticipated mayoral elections in recent years. With early voting already underway, tens of thousands of residents across the five boroughs have turned out to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day. The high-stakes contest has drawn national attention, featuring three prominent contenders Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa each representing distinct political ideologies and visions for the city’s future.

The race is being closely watched as a barometer of voter sentiment before next year’s midterms. From fiery debates and celebrity endorsements to surging early turnout, the New York City mayoral election 2025 has become a defining moment in urban politics, reflecting a battle between progressive reform, centrist pragmatism, and conservative law-and-order priorities. Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down While Defending His Muslim Identity, Says ‘Aunt Felt Unsafe in Hijab After 9/11’; JD Vance Replies.

When is the New York City Mayoral Election 2025?

The New York City mayoral election 2025 will be held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, according to the New York City Board of Elections. Polls across all five boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island — will open at 6 am and close at 9 pm local time. Who Is Zohran Mamdani? All About Indian-Origin Lawyer and Mira Nair’s Son Who Declared Victory in NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary, Defeating Andrew Cuomo.

When Does Early Voting End?

Early voting concludes on Sunday, November 2, 2025. According to CBS News, more than 1.64 lakh (164,000) residents have already voted during the first weekend alone, including over 50,000 each in Manhattan and Brooklyn, and nearly 38,000 in Queens.

Who Are the Key Candidates?

Zohran Mamdani (Democrat): State Assembly member from Astoria, Queens, advocating for affordability, free public transit, and universal healthcare.

Andrew Cuomo (Independent): Former New York Governor focusing on public safety, housing, and competent governance.

Curtis Sliwa (Republican): Guardian Angels founder campaigning on crime reduction, tougher bail laws, and reopening Rikers Island.

When Will Results be Declared?

Vote counting will begin immediately after polls close on November 4. Preliminary results are expected to be released that night, while official certification from the Board of Elections is anticipated within a few days.

As New York City heads into the final stretch of the mayoral race, voters are preparing to decide the city’s political direction for the next four years. With record early turnout and three starkly different visions on the ballot, the outcome is expected to reshape the city’s priorities on housing, safety and affordability for years to come.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CBS News and Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

