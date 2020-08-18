New York, Aug 18: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that gyms across the state will be able to reopen as early as August 24 at 33 per cent capacity.

Health requirements include mandatory masks at all times, proper air ventilation, sign-in forms, screening at the door (like temperature checks) and social distancing, Xinhua news agency quoted Cuomo as saying on Monday at a press conference.

"There are health requirements that are in the guidelines that have to be maintained, to their ventilation requirements," he said.

"This is a whole new topic, where we can do a lot of good work with the HVAC systems and filtration."

"Localities" have a role in the reopening of gyms, and localities must inspect every gym before it opens or within two weeks of it opening to ensure compliance with health guidelines, the governor said, adding that "localities can determine whether or not the gyms can have classes inside it".

New York's COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline below 1 per cent.

The infection rate dropped to 0.71 percent on Sunday, the lowest since the start of the pandemic, Cuomo said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in New York state, which was once the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, currently stands at 431,000, with 32,435 deaths.

