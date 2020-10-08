Stockholm, October 8: The winner for the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to American poet Louise Gluck. She has been awarded 'for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.' Louise Gluck made her debut in 1968 with Firstborn, and was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature. The American poet Louise Gluck was born 1943 in New York and lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Apart from her writing she is a professor of English at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut.

Gluck made her debut in 1968 with Firstborn, and was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature. She has received several prestigious awards, among them the Pulitzer Prize (1993) and the National Book Award (2014). The American poet has published twelve collections of poetry and some volumes of essays on poetry. All of them have been characterized by a striving for clarity. Childhood and family life, the close relationship with parents and siblings, is a thematic that has remained central with her. Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 Winners: Emmanuelle Charpentier And Jennifer A Doudna Receive the Honour for Development of Method for Genome Editing.

Here's the tweet:

BREAKING NEWS: The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/Wbgz5Gkv8C — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2020

In her poems, the self listens for what is left of its dreams and delusions, and nobody can be harder than she in confronting the illusions of the self. But even if Glück would never deny the significance of the autobiographical background, she is not to be regarded as a confessional poet.

Gluck seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs, present in most of her works. The voices of Dido, Persephone and Eurydice – the abandoned, the punished, the betrayed – are masks for a self in transformation, as personal as it is universally valid.

