Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine for attack on Crimea bridge. A large fire erupted on the bridge that connects Russia and Crimea on Friday, October 8. A part of the Crimea bridge collapsed into the sea due to fire. Vladimir Putin condemned the attack accused Ukraine of terrorism. He blamed Ukraine of trying to destroy an important piece of Russian infrastructure. He said that the attack was planned and executed by Ukrainian secret services. Also Read | Crimea Bridge Fire Videos: Huge Blaze Rips Through Key Bridge Linking Russia to Crimea Following Explosion, Horrifying Footages Emerge.

