Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he had no regrets about the conflict in Ukraine, and that Russia was doing the right thing. Speaking at a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said it was not Russia's objective to destroy Ukraine. Vladimir Putin Says 'Russia Will Not Sell Oil at Lower Price Cap' As Moscow Prepares To Resume Gas Supplies to Europe

