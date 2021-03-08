Islamabad, March 8: At least five terrorists were killed on Monday in a police operation in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police launched the operation earlier in the day in Mastung district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local reports quoting CTD officials said that the operation was conducted based on an intelligence information in Splinji area. Jammu & Kashmir: 7 Anti-Terror Special Operations Group and Special Police Officers Are on Terrorists Radar.

The CTD personnel cordoned off a hideout and asked the terrorists to surrender but they opened fire which led to a shootout, said the reports.

The slain terrorists were working on a plot to launch attacks in the provincial capital of Quetta, according to the officials.

Police recovered heavy explosives, detonators, automatic weapons, live rounds and remote-controlled devices and others from their possession.

