Islamabad, February 28: A powerful bomb exploded at a mosque within a pro-Taliban seminary in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least five worshippers and wounding dozens of others ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, according to local police. The blast occurred in Akkora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Rashid, a district police chief said. Pakistan Bomb Blast: 11 Labourers Killed, 7 Others Critically Injured As Bomb Explosion Targets Miners’ Vehicle in Harnai in Balochistan (Watch Video).

Pakistan Suicide Blast

IT'S FRIDAY! BREAKING: Suicide blast in Pakistan during Friday prayers at Darul Uloom Haqqania Madarsa in Akora Khattak. JUI-S chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and his son reportedly killed. Over a dozen dead, several injured. The Madrasa is known for producing top Taliban… pic.twitter.com/ToUE3cwcjY — Treeni (@TheTreeni) February 28, 2025

#BREAKING: Massive Sucide Bombing has taken place in Haqqania Madrassa in Akora Khattak of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan during Friday prayers killing 20 and injuring several others. The bombing was to target son of father of Taliban. JUI-S chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and his son… pic.twitter.com/FhiXTqS4jP — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 28, 2025

He said officers are investigating, and the dead and wounded are being transported to hospitals. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack inside Jamia Haqqania, a seminary which is known for links with the Afghan Taliban. The bombing came ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to start either on Saturday or Sunday subject to the sighting of the moon.