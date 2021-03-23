New Delhi, March 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 23, wrote a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan to extend wished to the neighbouring nation as it celebrated Pakistan Day. In a letter to Imran Khan, PM Modi expressed that India desires "cordial relations" with Pakistan in terror-free environment.

"India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility," the letter by PM Modi read. PM Modi Greets People of Pakistan on Pakistan Day.

The Indian Prime Minister also conveyed best wishes to the neighbouring nation for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Excellence, at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," PM Modi wrote.

Reports suggest that President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to Pakistani President Arif Alvi.

Pakistan celebrates its Republic Day on March 23, commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, when it adopted its constitution.

This development comes days after PM Modi extended a wish to Imran Khan for speedy recovery after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 10:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).