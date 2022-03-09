International Atomic Energy Agency has said that the power outage at Chernobyl did not have any impact on safety. Ukraine had said that the plant was completely left without electricity as a result of "hostile actions of the Russian occupiers." The staff in the plant had access to food and water, and medicine to a limited extent.

