New Delhi, March 14: Russia continues invasion of Ukraine as Russian troops launched multiple air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland on Sunday.

Russia "launched an air strike on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security," some 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Lviv, head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said on his verified Facebook page, adding that eight missiles were fired. Joe Biden Reiterates US Will Not Intervene Military Against Russia in Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

A day after 35 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on a military base in western Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone in a video statement, news agency AFP reported. “If you don’t close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on Nato territory,” he said.

A nine-storey residential apartment block in Kyiv is reportedly under fire after Russian shelling this morning, The Kyiv Independent newspaper reports. Currently, firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Ukraine’s state emergency service published an update at 7.30 am local time, saying they received a report of a fire that broke out shortly after 5am in Obolonskyi district of the capital. Russia-Ukraine War: Over 2,100 Mariupol Residents Killed Since Russian Army Invasion Began

⚡️Apartment block in Kyiv on fire after shelling. Firefighters are putting out fire in the 9-story apartment block on 20 Bohatyrska St. in the Obolon neighborhood, according to the State Emergency Service. The building was hit at around 5 a.m. Video: State Emergency Service pic.twitter.com/uOe9AeGU7J — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 14, 2022

Croatian officials criticized NATO on Saturday for what they said was its slow reaction to a military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over several NATO member states, before crashing into an urban zone of the Croatian capital.

The Russian-made unmanned aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia and slamming late Thursday into a field near a student dormitory. Some 40 parked cars were damaged but no one was injured after a loud blast.

Japan plans to step up nuclear plants' security over Ukraine situation

#Japan plans to step up security at #nuclear facilities as a result of the situation around the nuclear power plant in #Ukraine. This was announced by Kenichi Sakuradzawa, head of the Main Police Directorate of Japan. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Russian prosecutors issued warnings to several foreign entities, including Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, IBM, threatening the officials with arrests and seizures of their assets.

The British Defence Ministry said that Russian troops have blockaded Ukraine's Black Sea coast, cutting off the country from international maritime trade.

