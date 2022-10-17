Kyiv, October 17: Russia attacked Kyiv with “kamikaze” drones on Monday morning, according to a top Ukrainian official. Russia-Ukraine War: Explosions Rock Kyiv a Week After Russian Air Strikes (Watch Video).

“The Russians think it will help them, but these actions smack of desperation,” Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian President’s chief of staff, said in a statement.

Video of Drone Attack:

— Black Diamond (@_MajorNews) October 17, 2022

“We need more air defense as soon as possible. We have no time to delay. We need more weapons to protect the sky and destroy the enemy,” the statement added. More details awaited