Kyiv, October 17: Russia attacked Kyiv with “kamikaze” drones on Monday morning, according to a top Ukrainian official. Russia-Ukraine War: Explosions Rock Kyiv a Week After Russian Air Strikes (Watch Video).

“The Russians think it will help them, but these actions smack of desperation,” Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian President’s chief of staff, said in a statement.

Video of Drone Attack:

VIDEO: Smoke rises from buildings after Russian-launched 'kamikaze drone' strikes in Kyiv Ukraine officials said the capital was struck four times early Monday in an attack that damaged a residential building and targeted the central train station pic.twitter.com/sO6AIqZAOw — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 17, 2022

“We need more air defense as soon as possible. We have no time to delay. We need more weapons to protect the sky and destroy the enemy,” the statement added. More details awaited