Marian Izaguirre, a popular Mexican fashion influencer, was found dead at the age of 23. The sad news comes just days after her family reported her missing. She was discovered in a critical condition in her hotel room in Morelia, Central Mexico, on September 6 and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors later declared her brain dead due to health complications, as reported by People. She breathed her last on September 12, 2025. Yanin Campos, MasterChef Star and TikTok Influencer, Dies at 38 in Horrific Car Crash in Mexico.

Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre No More

Despite efforts from the doctors, Marian Izaguirre was declared brain dead due to multiple health complications on September 12. Prosecutors confirmed that the influencer was found in a bad condition at the hotel, where she had been living for many days. More details surrounding the circumstances of her demise are yet to be disclosed.

Her family has announced the donation of her organs, including skin, muscle tissue, corneas and kidneys to help others in need.

Marian Izaguirre’s Last Instagram Post

Just days before her disappearance, Marian Izaguirre posted a video on her Instagram handle in clown makeup. She could be seen crying in the video while lip-syncing to a song about lost love. She captioned her post, "All the promises of my love will go with you. Why are you leaving?" The emotional video and the cryptic caption left her fasn and followers deeply concerned. Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Dies at 89: Star of ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ and Oscar-Winning Director Passes Away in Utah.

Check Out Marian Izaguirre’s Last Instagram Video Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marian Izaguirre (@marianizaguirrep)

Marian Izaguirre was a rising name in the Mexican fashion and lifestyle scene, boasting a solid 4.5 million followers on TikTok and over 320k on Instagram.

