Saudi Arabia Imposes 24-Hour Curfew in Mecca, Medina Amid Coronavirus Scare

Riyadh, April 3: Saudi Arabia has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, it was reported.

The curfew would be effective in all parts of the two cities, with continuing ban of entry into and exit from them, Xinhua news agency quoted an official from the Interior Ministry as saying on Thursday.

The ban of entry and exit does not include employees from government and private sectors, whose works require continued performance during the ban period.

Residents of the two cities are allowed to leave their homes to meet only necessary needs such as healthcare and food supplies from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. every day.

The Health Ministry on Thursday said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 1,885 with 21 deaths.