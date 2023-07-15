Mumbai, July 15: A man who became famous when his mother-in-law's wedding dress' odd colour qualities caused it to go viral has allegedly appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of his wife. According to The Times, Keir Johnston, 38, of the Scottish island of Colonsay, is accused of engaging in a nearly 11-year campaign of severe domestic abuse and coercive control that culminated in an attempt to kill his wife.

He appeared in court on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, and said he was innocent of all the accusations. The matter was extended for another preliminary hearing before a trial in 2024. MP Shocker: Policeman Caught on Camera Molesting Woman Standing on Roadside in Bhopal (Watch Video).

Johnston is accused of beating his wife at their house in the Inner Hebrides repeatedly, ending in an attempt to choke her. Between April 2019 and March 2022, he is accused of shoving his wife against a wall, yelling at her, choking her, threatening to murder her, and brandishing a knife in her direction.

According to The Times and other media, he is also accused of trying to get inside the car his wife was in, hitting her through an open window, and reportedly putting her in a headlock and pulling her from a pub when she refused to go with him. Additional allegations include that Johnston kept his wife away from her friends and kept a close eye on her whereabouts and expenditures. Mumbai: Man Arrested For Molesting Police Officer’s Wife in Dindoshi.

The dress worn by Johnston's mother-in-law earned the moniker "The Dress That Broke the Internet" after Caitlin McNeill, a guest at his wedding, posted a photo of it on Tumblr in 2015. She had asked for assistance in deciding whether the garment was blue and black or white and gold in order to solve the colour conundrum. Later media engagements by Johnston included appearances on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

