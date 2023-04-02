A police officer’s wife was molested by a 46-year-old man in Mumbai’s Dindoshi. The accused has been identified as Shailesh Harichandra Gurav. He was arrested and case registered under IPC sections 354 & 506. Delhi Shocker: Nine Arrested for Cyber Fraud on Pretext of Job Offers.

Mumbai Crime

Maharashtra | Police officer’s wife was molested by a 46-year-old man, namely Shailesh Harichandra Gurav in Dindoshi, Mumbai. He was arrested and case registered under IPC sections 354 & 506: Dindoshi Police — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)