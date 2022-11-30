UK, November 30: In a sickening incident, a man was arrested for creeping into a women's toilet and making a video of a teenage girl as she used the washroom. The incident took place at the Golden Square Shopping Centre in Warrington on October 2. The accused, a regular sex offender, has now been sent to jail for three months. Malaysian Man Hides Camera in United Airlines Flight's Bathroom, Arrested for Video Voyeurism.

As per the report by the Mirror UK, the victim went to the toilet when all of a sudden she saw a hand holding a black iPhone from underneath one of the neighbouring cubicles. She believed the phone was recording and that there was a man in the cubicle next to her. The girl also believed she could hear a man performing a sex act, the report added. However, the victim left the washroom when her friend, who had gone to get water, returned. Though they did not see the man inside. UK Woman, Video-Recorded While Having Sex in Public, Hounded With Abusive Texts and Threats, Says ‘Considered Taking My Life’.

Immediately, they approached the police. The cops started searching the place after learning about the incident. Unfortunately, the police found no trace of the man. However, the accused, Dorniel Nica (28) was arrested the next day. Meanwhile, cops said that the CCTV footage showed a man entering the female toilets at 5.12 pm and leaving at 5.55 pm. The man was then seen wandering around the shopping centre before leaving. The cops took an image of the man from the CCTV footage and submitted it through Retrospective Facial Recognition software. The search returned a match for Dorniel Nica.

