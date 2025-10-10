Belgium vs North Macedonia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Belgium will play host to North Macedonia in a Group J game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with both the teams doing well so far in the campaign. North Macedonia are top of the standings with 11 points 5 games played and are yet to taste defeat. Belgium have played a game less than them and are in second with 10 points. The hosts heads into the fixture on the back of three straight victories and this will give them a lot of confidence after a dip in their results recently. North Macedonia have certainly exceeded expectations so far and it will not be easy for Belgium to break them down. Czech Republic 0–0 Croatia, FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Evenly Poised Clash Ends Goalless in Prague as Both Sides Stay Level on Points in Group L

Kevin de Bruyne is a key player going forward for Belgium and he will hope to replicate his form at new club Napoli with the national team. Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard will feature in the attacking third for the home team. In Thibaut Courtois, they have one of the best goalkeeper in the world. Defence will be led by Arthur Theate and Zeno Debast and the fans will expect a top performance from the duo.

Aleksandar Trajkovski and Bojan Miovski will form the strike partnership for North Macedonia as the adopt a 4-4-2 formation. Darko Churlinov and Eljif Elmas will be deployed on the wings and use their pace and trickery to create chances out wide. Enis Bardhi and Isnik Alimi will look to control the tempo of the game in central midfield for the visitors.

Belgium vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Belgium vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Saturday, October 11 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ghelamco Arena Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Belgium vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Malta national football team will face the Netherlands national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, October 11. The Belgium vs North Macedonia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at Ghelamco Arena, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Morocco 1–0 Bahrain, International Friendly 2025: Jawad El Yamiq Scores Stoppage-Time Winner As Hosts Dominate To Seal Victory in Rabat.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Belgium vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Belgium vs North Macedonia live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Network Ten 5 HD channel. For Belgium vs North Macedonia online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Belgium vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Belgium vs North Macedonia live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. It will be a high-quality game with North Macedonia holding Belgium to a 1-1 draw.

