Belgium are third in Group J of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 7 points from 3 matches played. They face Kazakhstan at home this evening with the Red Devils looking to secure a crucial victory. They are heading into this game on the back of a massive 0-6 win over Liechtenstein and that would have lifted their spirits. Opponents Kazakhstan have lost three and won once so far in the campaign and are fourth in the points table. This game is crucial for them as well as they seek a positive result. Kylian Mbappe Speaks on Matching Thierry Henry’s Goalscoring Record As France Beat Ukraine 2–0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Stop’.

Romelu Lukaku is injured and not available for selection for Belgium and Loïs Openda will continue to lead the attack in his absence. Youri Tielemans will sit on top of the backline and dictate the tempo of the play. Kevin De Bruyne, the new Napoli star, will be the key playmaker in the final third with Jérémy Doku and Malick Fofana as the wingers.

Kazakhstan will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Maksim Samaradov as the central striker. Dastan Satpayev and Galymzhan Kenzhebek will be the two advanced attacking midfielder while Ramazan Orazov and Damir Kasabulat forming the double pivot in central midfield in order to shield the backline.

Belgium vs Kazakhstan, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Belgium vs Kazakhstan, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Monday, September 8 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Lotto Park, Brussels, Belgium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Ten 5 SD/HD (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Belgium vs Kazakhstan, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Belgium National Football Team is set to take on the Kazakhstan National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Monday, September 8. The Belgium vs Kazakhstan match is set to be played at the Lotto Park, Brussels, Belgium, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Roy Keane Criticises England’s Performance in 2–0 Win Over Andorra in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Says ‘Fell Back Into Their Old Ways’ (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Belgium vs Kazakhstan, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Belgium vs Kazakhstan live telecast will be on the Sony Ten 5 SD/HD channels. For Belgium vs Kazakhstan online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Belgium vs Kazakhstan, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Belgium vs Kazakhstan live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Belgium will dominate the game form the onset and should secure an easy win.

