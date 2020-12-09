Singapore, December 9: Royal Caribbean's ‘cruise-to-nowhere’ from Singapore was forced to return to the dock on Wednesday before completing its journey, after a person onboard was tested positive for COVID-19, as per a report by Reuters." A guest was feeling unwell and tested positive for COVID-19. We are asking all guests to remain in their state rooms to prevent the spread of illness,” informed the captain through a video posted on social media. The ship, Quantum of the Seas had 2000 passengers aboard who were quarantined in their cabins. Hong Kong, Singapore Air Bubble Postponed Day Before Launch After Sudden COVID-19 Spike in Southern Chinese City.

The Royal Caribbean confirmed the incident in a statement and added that all guests and crew who had close contact with the infected guest have subsequently tested negative for the virus.“Emergency response plans have been activated according to guidelines including immediate isolation of close contacts, contact tracing and deep-cleaning of the ship,” Annie Chang, director of the cruise segment at Singapore Tourism Board told Reuters. Singapore to Contribute $5 Million to Help Other Nations Get COVID-19 Vaccines.

Quantum of the Seas began its voyage last week . It was the firms first outing since it halted its global operations in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The 'Cruise to Nowhere' is a part of Singaporean strategy to revive its tourism industry that has suffered major setback since the onset of the pandemic. These trips are open to the residents only, sail without any stoppages in the waters just off the city-state.

The authorities do follow strict precautionary measures before the sail begins. They conduct pre-departure testing of all the people on board including the crew . The passengers are required to carry an electronic contact tracing device and maintain social distance at all times. Singapore has reported 58,000 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).