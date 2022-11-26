Gyeonggi, November 26: Police in South Korea have arrested a couple after suspicion that they allegedly left their child useless in a kimchi container for three years. The police said that the couple hid their 15-month-old daughter for 3 years after she died. The shocking incident took place in Pocheon of Gyeonggi province. The parents had not informed the authorities of the infant’s death.

India Today reported that local officials turned suspicious after they found that the child was not registered on any preschool rosters and hadn't received doctors' checkups. Police said that the mother of the child initially denied of killing the baby and instead claimed that she had abandoned her on the streets.

But in subsequent interviews she confessed to the crime that she and her husband had hidden the baby's body. Police said the jar was 35 centimeters long, 24 centimeters wide and 17 centimeters tall.

Police suspect that the woman left the child to die and kept the body at home while the father was in prison. After he was discharged, he put the body in a plastic container used to store kimchi and hid the container on his parents’ rooftop.

The police have sent the body has for an autopsy and its result is awaited. Meanwhile, the police are still investigating the infant’s cause of death and the couple’s motive. If found guilty of fatal child abuse they may be punished with a minimum five year sentence.

