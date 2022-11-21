Mumbai, November 21: In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, a man took an Uber to allegedly rob a bank. Surprisingly, the robber asked the Uber driver to wait for him outside the bank as he held the place. As per reports, the accused has been identified as Jason Christmas (42), a resident of Southfield, Michigan.

According to a report in the Fox 2, the incident came to light when the accused was arrested on Wednesday. Police officials said that the accused was arrested for allegedly robbing the Huntington Bank. Officials from the Southfield Police Department said that the accused took an Uber to the bank. Christmas asked the Uber driver to wait for him as he went inside and robbed the bank. Online Fraud Alert! Man Loses Rs 1.23 Lakh While Checking PF Balance on Internet; Here’s the Right Way To Check EPFO Account Using UMANG App and Other Ways.

Cops learned that the Uber driver was unaware of the accused's plan to rob the bank. Speaking about the incident, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said, "This is very unusual way to commit an armed robbery in our city." As per reports, after getting out of the vehicle, Christmas put on a mask before entering the bank's building.

After entering the bank, the accused demanded money from the staffers at gunpoint left the bank and then boarded the Uber once again, which then dropped him back home. After the incident came to light, the police scanned the CCTV footage and tracked the Uber car. Later, the questioned the driver, who led them to Christmas, where the police arrested him. Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

Police officer Barren said that they weren't sure as to why the accused committed the crime. A video of Christmas being arrested and handcuffed has gone viral on social media. Interestingly, there was "red stuff” all over Christmas' clothes, to which police said that it was a red dye.

Officials said that all banknotes were also were also soaked in the red dye. Cops also found huge quantity of red dye on the back seat of the car.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).