Tel Aviv, October 20: Over a month after the signing of Abraham Accord, foes-turned-allies Israel and UAE will now facilitate visa-free travel for their nationals. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he welcomed an Emirati delegation of officials who arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. As UAE, Bahrain and Israel Ink Deal, Donald Trump Says '5 or 6 More Middle East Countries' Will Sign Peace Agreement.

"Israel, UAE have agreed to visa-free travel of our nationals," news agency AFP reported the Israeli premier as saying. His remarks came amidst the ongoing bilateral talks between the delegations of both the countries -- the purpose of which is to deepen and enhance trade and strategic ties.

The delegation of United Arab Emirates was accompanied by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Donald Trump's special assistant for international negotiations Avi Berkowitz. The two American delegates held high-level talks with the leadership in Abu Dhabi before departing for Tel Aviv.

Among the array of agreements which the two sides are expected to ink, includes a deal to operate 28 to and fro flights in a week. Both the countries will also include most business sectors for Israeli and Emirati investors.

According to analysts, the common threat of Iran would also be raised during the discussions. Both the countries are expected to collaborate strategically to counter the threat posed by Tehran and its allies - Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Notably, the UAE and Bahrain are the third and fourth Arab countries, respectively, to develop bilateral ties with Israel. Earlier, Egypt had inked an agreement in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994. According to Donald Trump, "five or six" more Arab countries will sign the Abraham Accords in the days to come.

