Dubai, March 25: The Japanese owner of the massive container ship MV Ever Given blocking Egypt's Suez Canal since Tuesday has apologised for the incident that has led to disruptions to global trade. Shoei Kisen Kaisha apologised on Thursday for causing a "great deal of worry" to ships in the busy canal and those planning to pass through the canal. Egypt's Suez Canal Blocked By Massive Evergreen Container Ship Causing Marine Traffic Jam (See Pics).

"In co-operation with local authorities and Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, a vessel management company, we are trying to refloat [the Ever Given], but we are facing extreme difficulty. We sincerely apologise for causing a great deal of worry to ships in the Suez Canal and those planning to go through the canal," Kaisha said in a statement. Suez Canal in Egypt Accidentally Gets Blocked by Evergreen's 'Mega Ship' Causing Marine Traffic Jam, See Pics.

Kaisha said the 25-member crew of Ever Given, who are all Indian nationals, were safe. He also confirmed that no oil leakage has been detected, BBC reported.

The Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, accounts for nearly 12 per cent of global trade passes. According to a BCC report, at least 150 ships are waiting to pass through the canal.

The 400 metre-long Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship, got stuck across the Suez Canal, reportedly due to strong winds. Meanwhile, it remains unclear when the ship will be cleared.

