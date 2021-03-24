Suez Canal in Egypt Gets Blocked by Evergreen's 'Mega Ship'

Attempt to Pull It Is On!

So, the #SuezCanal is blocked... Massive container ship EVER GIVEN stuck in the most awkward way possible. Ongoing for hours. Every tug Egypt could spare appear to be trying to pull it free. Vessel tracker: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/08w4qpPqln — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021

