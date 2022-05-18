Stockholm, May 18: Sweden and Finland will jointly submit their applications for the NATO membership on Wednesday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said.

NATO membership will strengthen security in Sweden as well as in the Baltic Sea region, she added at a press conference on Tuesday with visiting Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. Turkey Threatens To Block Finland, Sweden NATO Bids

Submitting joint applications with Finland "means that we can contribute to security in northern Europe," Andersson said.

Security in the two countries is closely linked, she said, and close cooperation has been crucial, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our joint NATO application is a signal that we are united for the future."

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde signed the country's NATO membership application on Tuesday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow would respond if NATO were to deploy military infrastructure on the territories of Finland or Sweden.

Niinisto visited Sweden from May 17 to 18.

Andersson and Niinisto are then scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday, according to the Swedish government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2022 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).