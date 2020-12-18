Bern, December 18: Switzerland Parliament on Friday approved "Marriage For All" bill allowing same-sex couples marriages in the country. The development brought the small Alpine nation at equal footing with other European nations on the matter of gay rights. The bill was approved by the two chambers of Parliament. Amnesty hailed the decision as a historic win for gay rights. It was pending since 2013, and multiple rounds of debates have taken place.

The ultra-conservative Federal Democratic Union Party on Friday announced that the bill would be put to a referendum so that Swiss people could have a say on the bill approved. Switzerland is among the few European countries where same-sex marriages are still banned. Francis Becomes 1st Pope to Endorse Same-sex Civil Unions.

According to a report published in news agency AFP, same-sex couples are required to enter into "registered partnerships" in Switzerland. Notably, "registered partnerships" does not provide the same rights as a normal marriage. This includes same-sex couple marriages would not be considered for obtaining citizenship, and the joint adoption of children. Same-Sex Marriages in India: How Will Gay & Lesbian Marriages Look Like Off Social Media in a Country That Is Still Struggling with Inter-Faith Weddings in Advertisements?

The Rainbow Families association, an organisation which was set up in 2010 to defend interests of gay parents in Switzerland, exuded confidence in winning the referendum. The organisation said that it was preparing to put the issue to a popular vote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).