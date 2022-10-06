Bangkok, October 6: At least 31 people, including children and adults were killed on Thursday when a gunman opened fire at a pre-school in northeastern province of Thailand.

The attacker, a former police officer, is now on the run while the motive of the crime is unclear, BBC reported. Thailand Mass Shooting: Ex-Policeman Opens Fire at Children's Day-Care Centre, 31 Including Kids Dead; Manhunt Underway.

Video Is Said to Be of The Same Incident:

The former police officer, who had been recently dismissed, shot and stabbed the children and adults.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand but in 2020, a soldier had killed 21 people in Nakhon Ratchasima.

