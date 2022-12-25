New Orleans, December 25: Popular TikTok star Boogie B was shot dead while shopping for his family ahead of festive season in New Orleans. The TikTok star died due to gunshots just two days before Christmas. Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was a 43-year-old internet sensation who uploaded videos on Instagram and TikTok. He amassed a huge fan base in a very short span of time.

New Orleans Police are currently investigating the matter. The incident occurred on Friday, December 23. As per reports, Brandon was sitting in his car when a gunfight occurred between two men in the parking lot of the store and He was caught in the cross fire. New Orleans Police stated that Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was not the intended target of the shooting. TikTok Star Shivani Killed by Man Whom She Had Rejected, Body Found in Bed Box in Haryana's Sonipat.

Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell, who stays in Los Angeles, was back in his hometown New Orleans for Christmas. According to his relatives, Brandon was scheduled to perform a comedy show at the Comedy House of NOLA on January 15, 2023. His Mother Sherilyn Price slammed the New Orleans Police after the incident. She said that “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet.” TikTok Star Mahek Bukhari Murders Two Men in 'High-Speed Car Crash' After One of Them Threatened To Leak Her Mother's 'Sex Tape'.

She further said that “He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences. It’s past time for leaders in our city and all over to do their jobs. It matters who the president is, who the governor is, and who the mayor is. Leaders create opportunities – including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of random violence.”

The investigation is underway and no arrest has been made so far. New Orleans Police have also released surveillance photographs of two suspects who were in a silver sedan and also a woman named Dyamonique Smith.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2022 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).