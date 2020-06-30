Sonipat, June 30: A TikTok star was found dead in a bed box at her salon in Haryana's Sonipat on June 28. Shivani, a beautician by profession, was allegedly killed by a man whom she had rejected. The accused, identified as Arif Mohammed, was arrested on June 29 and has confessed to the crime, according to police. Shivani was popular on video-sharing app TikTok and had nearly one lakh followers. Siya Kakkar, 16-Year-Old TikTok Star, Dies By Suicide, Reason Behind Taking The Extreme Step Yet to Be Known.

Shivani, who was in her 20s, would run the salon with her elder sister and the latter’s associate in TDI City of Kundli area in Sonipat city. The associate, Neeraj, used to live in the salon. According to police, on the night of June 28 when Neeraj was out of town and Shivani's sister had left the salon for home, Arif arrived at the outlet. "Aarif used a dupatta to strangulate her to death and stuffed the body in the bed used by Neeraj," DSP Virender Singh told TOI. TikTok Faces Hate For 'Cringe' Content: Is TikTok Ban the Solution? From CarryMinati's 'Flawed' YouTube vs TikTok 'Roast' Video To The App's Google Play Store Rating Plummeting to 2.0, Here's How We Are Missing The Point.

Shivani's body was found when Neeraj returned to the salon. "Neeraj noticed the foul odour pervading the salon when he entered the premises and found Shivani’s body on opening the bed," DSP Singh added. Her family informed cops how Arif used to trouble her after she had rejected him. "Aarif has confessed to the crime. He not only murdered Shivani but had been chatting with her family on social media platforms throughout the night of murder," the senior cop said.

Arif will now undergo for COVID-19 test. If he is found negative, then he will be produced before a court. Police are likely to investigate whether Shivani's murder is linked to her popularity on TikTok.

