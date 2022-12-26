New Orleans, December 26: Brandon Montrell, popularly known as TikTok Star 'Boogie B', was fatally shot dead when he got caught in the crossfire in a gunfight between two men in a parking lot of Warehouse District grocery store on Wednesday, just two days before the Christmas. The 43-year-old internet sensation was shopping for his family ahead of the holiday season when the incident happened.

The TikToker was active on Instagram as well. With over 2,320 Instagram posts, Boogie B had 112 thousand of followers on the social media site. The comedian-influencer had made an Instagram post two days ago wherein he talked about one Fred Parker, also known as Chocolate Santa. He regularly posted about "New Orleans Hood History" wherein he educated followers about the history of the city. He also updated his life on social media platforms.

Montrell was born in New Orleans and spent his childhood in Tampa before returning to Louisiana and graduating from Bonnabel High School before attending Delgado Community College. He later moved to Washington DC. and stated career as a comedian.

Reportedly, Montrell just got back in town from a trip from Los Angeles and was scheduled to perform a comedy show at the Comedy House on January 15.

