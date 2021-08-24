Kabul, Aug 24: Trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan has risen by 50 per cent in the past week as the Taliban now hold control over Afghanistan's borders and dry ports.

Afghanistan's chamber of commerce and industry said that despite the problems in transit, trade has gone up, local media reports said.

Bilateral Trade with Afghanistan to Be Hit Due to Uncertainty, Says Industry.

Deputy of the chamber Khan Jan Alokozai said because of the closure of banks the problems in the transit sector are still visible but the exports of Afghanistan and imports of Pakistan have seen a rise.

Meanwhile, members of Afghanistan's chamber of commerce and investment also met with the members of the Taliban on Monday, August 23, and shared the problems of the private sector and the Taliban assured to solve them.

Iran has also said that the export of gas and oil has been increased after the Taliban asked the country to.

Spokesperson of Afghanistan Islamic Emirate AIE Zabiullah Mujahid in a gathering on Monday said that they are focused on the economic situation and are working hard to implement the schemes they have prepared.

In a rare move, AIE's commission for economic and financial affairs has directed the customs not to allow the export of metals until another announcement.

The commission said that foreign countries are paying less money for the metal while internal factories and companies need them in large quantities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).