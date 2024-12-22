Mugla December 22:An ambulance helicopter crashed on Sunday morning in southwestern Turkiye, killing all four people on board. California Chopper Crash: Military Helicopter Crashes and Bursts Into Flames in Oceanside After Making Emergency Landing on Camp Pendleton, No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

Two pilots, one doctor and one health care worker were taking off from the city of Mugla on their way to pick up a patient in the neighbouring province of Antalya. The helicopter hit the hospital building from where it was taking off and crashed into a nearby field. Mugla Gov Idris Akbiyik noted that there was heavy fog at the time of takeoff and that authorities were investigating the incident.