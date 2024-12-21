In an unfortunate incident in the United States, a military helicopter crashed and burst into flames during an emergency landing incident. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Oceanside in California. According to reports, multiple emergency crews are on the scene in Oceanside, California, after a military helicopter made an emergency landing and crashed on Camp Pendleton. It is learned that the crash prompted an immediate response from base personnel and local emergency services. Soon after the incident, officials issued a public advisory and requested people to avoid the crash site to allow crews to perform their duties. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. It is also reported that everyone onboard the helicopter was evacuated safely. UFO Caught on Camera? Mysterious Orb-Like Object Spotted Over New York City Skyline in Chopper Camera Footage Sparking Alien Conspiracies (Watch Viral Video).

Military Helicopter Crashes in California

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple emergency crews are on the scene after a military helicopter crashed bursting into flames during an emergency landing incident 📌#Oceanside | #California Currently, multiple emergency crews are on the scene in Oceanside, California, responding to an… pic.twitter.com/M6eCYIWlDW — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 21, 2024

Aircraft Crashed in Oceanside

