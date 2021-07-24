Committed towards helping rescuers to responsibly carry out aerial operations, Unmanned Aerial Systems have emerged as a leading solution. Over the years, with constant advancements, they have been playing a pivotal role in rescue operations during environmental disasters.

The initial 72 hours have always been the most critical whenever environmental disasters strike. As responders, UAS works to save lives and minimize damage in the impacted areas.

With immediate deployment, their advanced applications produce 3D maps, scan for victims, assess damaged infrastructure, reach remote areas and also offer necessary items to the survivors. These, among other applications, have strengthened the crucial role of UAS during emergency disaster response.

In the year 2015, after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 devastated Nepal and killed more than 7,500 people and collapsed several homes and buildings, UAS played a pivotal role in the rescue operations. They were used to aid in search and rescue, gather imagery, 3D map affected areas, and assess the extent of the damage. It also helped in mapping the worst-hit zones and the insights were used to deploy rescue workers on ground zero.

In the ever-advancing world, UAS has become necessary to combat natural disasters. Companies like Wynyard Autonomous, design high-tech Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for critical sectors as per their demands. Ensuring heavy payload capacity, high speed and long endurance, their fuel-based systems are becoming a one-stop solution for rescue operations during emergency situations in extreme circumstances. Additionally, the fuel-based UAS have higher energy density and fly at much high altitudes to operate in extreme conditions.

Contemplating the untapped potential of the systems across industries, the UAS market is projected to reach USD 58.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.4%.