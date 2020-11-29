London, November 29: The United Kingdom has secured two million additional doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the government issued a statement on Sunday informing the same, as reported by Reuters. The vaccine is likely to be available by spring, it added. The country had earlier secured 5 Million doses of the vaccine. Britain now has access to enough doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate for around 3.5 Million people, said the statement. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to Cost Govts $25–$37 Per Dose, Says CEO Stephane Bancel.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently named Nadhim Zahawi, a junior business minister as responsible for the deployment of COVID-19 vaccine in the country. “With a wide range of vaccine candidates in our portfolio, we stand ready to deploy a vaccine should they receive approval from our medicines regulator, starting with those who will benefit most,” Matt Hancock, UK's Health Minister said in the statement. World News | EU Seals 6th Vaccine Deal, Secures 160 Million Moderna Shots.

Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine has proved to be 94.5% effective in preventing the coronavirus , according to the interim data from a late-stage trial.Deliveries of the vaccine to the UK could begin as early as the spring, if the vaccine meets the standards of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).