US Air Force F-15C Fighter Jet Crashes Into North Sea, One Pilot on Board

World PTI| Jun 15, 2020 04:45 PM IST
US Air Force F-15C Fighter Jet Crashes Into North Sea, One Pilot on Board
Fighter jet | (Representational Image/ U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. John R. Nimmo, Sr.)

London, Jun 15: A US Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 am local time (4:40 am EDT). The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

UK search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site. Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London. (AP)

