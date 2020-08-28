Washington, August 28: US President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention formally accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination for the upcoming polls. Speaking at the White House as part of the virtual convention, Trump said, “My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I proudly accept this nomination for president of the United States”.

Further updating on the coronavirus vaccines, he said that the country has three different vaccines in the final trial stage. He added, "We are producing them in advance so that many doses are available. We'll have a safe and effective vaccine this year. Together, we will crush the virus."US Presidential Elections 2020: Donald Trump, V-P Mike Pence Formally Nominated for 2nd Term at Republican National Convention.

Here's what Trump said:

We have three different vaccines in the final trial stage. We are producing them in advance so that many doses are available. We'll have a safe & effective vaccine this year. Together, we will crush the virus: US President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention pic.twitter.com/lyxMztUDZ1 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Trump said, “Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free reign to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens.”

On Monday, the Republic Party nominated Donald Trump for the second term at the Republican National Convention. Trump was nominated unanimously for the office in the November elections. The 74-year-old Donald Trump will face a formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden.

