Washington, March 25: At least two people were killed and multiple others remain unaccounted for after an explosion and subsequent fire ripped through a chocolate factory in the US state of Pennsylvania.

The incident was reported at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, Berks County, at about 5 p.m. on Friday evening, reports Xinhua news agency. At least six others have been hospitalised, and nine are still missing, according to emergency officials. Arctic Blast Hit US: Thousands of Residents Left Without Power in Texas Ahead of Christmas 2022.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Images posted on social media showed massive flames tearing through the building and a tower of smoke after the arrival of fire fighters. Ohio Blast: Large Explosion At Metals Making Plant in Bedford, Over a Dozen Injured (Watch Video).

Richard M. Palmer Sr. founded the company in 1948 selling a handful of chocolates, including bunnies, NBC News reported. R.M. Palmer Company now employs 850 people and sells more than 500 seasonal products, according to the company's website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2023 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).