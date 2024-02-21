Colorado, February 21: After being bitten by his pet lizard, a Gila monster, a man in Colorado, United States, recently passed away. According to the BBC, the 34-year-old Colorado resident owned two pet lizards, which are predatory reptiles indigenous to the southwest region of the country. Humans are often not killed by their bites. According to the publication, the lizard that bit the guy on Monday, February 12, was around 12 inches long. Following hospitalisation, the victim from Jefferson County passed away last Friday, February 16.

Although an autopsy has been completed by the coroner's office, more toxicology tests are being carried out in order to pinpoint the exact cause of death. Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills Danish Man Four Years After Pet Cat Bit His Finger.

Gila monsters are poisonous lizards that reach a maximum length of 54 centimetres. They are slow-moving, heavy reptiles. The US Gila River served as the inspiration for the lizard's name. According to the BBC, owning a Gila monster as a pet in Colorado requires a licence. In addition, the man possessed tarantulas, which are illegal to possess. 'Snake Man' Moti Ram, Famous For Rescuing Snakes, Dies After Being Bitten by Cobra.

According to a criminal investigator with Colorado Parks and Wildlife who spoke with CBS News, the two Gila monsters have been requested to be removed from the house. The reptile that bit the victim will be sent to a lab before these others are moved to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in a different state. Its venom will be taken out and examined there in order to find out more about why its owner's death was caused by its bite.

