Two US F-15s fighter jets struck an Iranian weapons facility in eastern Syria on Wednesday, November 8, the Pentagon said, as it seeks to halt a surge in attacks on U.S. troops amid the war in Gaza. The strike was on a weapons storage facility linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. This is the second time in less than two weeks that the U.S. has bombed facilities used by the militant groups. US Strikes Back At Iranian Proxies That Attacked Troops in Iraq and Syria, Launches Multiple Airstrikes.

US Air Strike in Syria

BREAKING: Two US F-15s bombed a weapons storage facility in Syria used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and affiliates — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)