Washington, October 22: US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will lock horns on Thursday in their final round of debate ahead of the upcoming US election on November 3. All major television networks in the United States will host live streaming of the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Tonight’s debate will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker. US Elections 2020 Calendar: Presidential Debates, Polling, Results and Inauguration Day — Key Dates to Mark.

The live streaming of the final debate between Trump and Biden can be watched at YouTube channels of NBC News, CNN, C-Span, ABC News, CBS, Fox News, and PBS among others. Scroll down to watch the live telecast of the final presidential debate between Trump and Biden. The second debate was originally scheduled October 15 but was reorganized after Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. It was eventually cancelled after he had refused to participate in a virtual event. US Elections 2020 Poll Tracker: Joe Biden Extends Lead Over Donald Trump by 11 Points, Consolidates Chances to Win Presidency.

US Presidential Debate 2020 Live Streaming by NBC News:

US Presidential Debate 2020 Live Streaming by ABC News:

When is Final Presidential Debate? Know Timing For Dona Trump vs Joe Biden Event

The final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will begin at 9 pm (ET) i.e. (6:30 am IST) and will run for 90 minutes. It will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

List of Topics For Debate Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden:

NBC’s Kristen Welker who will be moderating the final presidential debate has listed the following six issues as the general topics:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

What Changes Have Been Made in Rules For Final Debate?

The first debate witnessed Donald Trump making consistent interruptions. In the final debate, however, each candidate will get two minutes of uninterrupted time to address each of the major topics. During this time, his opponent's mic will be turned off. Crosstalk will be allowed only after the opening statement has been completed.

