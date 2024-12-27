A 25-year-old man shot three boys, aged 12 to 13, during an attempted armed robbery at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, Texas, early Thursday. Investigators said four boys approached the man with pistols, attempting to rob him, prompting him to fire in self-defense. Three boys sustained injuries, one critically, and were hospitalised, while the fourth boy and the man were detained for questioning. A neighbour, unaware of the robbery, called for emergency assistance after hearing a teen’s cry for help. Authorities recovered multiple weapons from the scene, including possible BB guns. The man is cooperating with investigators, and the case has been referred to a grand jury. Texas Shocker: Man Shoots Co-Worker to Death For Taking Long Breaks at Work, Was Obsessed With Her.

Teens Shot While Trying to Rob Man

NEW: Group of teens "find out" after trying to rob a Texas man at gunpoint, get shot by the man who was carrying his own gun. Multiple "young children" were shot after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in Houston, Texas. According to Major Suarez with the Harris Sheriff's…

