Minnesota, November 22: A 69-year-old man Steven H. Wicklund was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at a “family-friendly” nudist club in US state of Minnesota. The girl was reportedly visiting her grandparents in July when the alleged assault took place. The accused is said to be a family friend of the minor girl. The man reportedly exploited and sexually abused the girl at Oakwood Club which asserts itself as a "non-sexual and family friendly" nudist colony.

The incident reportedly occurred when Wicklund and the girl were sitting inside the club in naked state. Wicklund taking advantage of the situation allegedly raped her and forced her to touch his private parts. When the girl begged him to stop the accused told her that it was fine and normal, he eventually grabbed and compelled her to touch him, according to the documents reported New York Post. US Shocker: School Teacher Forces Teenage Student Into Having Sex With Her in South Carolina, Held.

Wicklund is accused to have persistently harass the victim, even in the months after the trip ended. He repeatedly sent explicit text messages to the victim, including requests for pictures of the individual and her friends. The incident came to light when the girl's mother alerted the police about the explicit text messages. The teen then revealed that Wicklund had molested her in the clubhouse in the nudist colony when she was alone. US Shocker: School Teacher Arrested in Connecticut For Having Sex With 11-Year-Old Boy in Her Car and Other Places For Over Two Years.

Wicklund was arrested in November and is currently facing charges of engaging in third-degree criminal sexual conduct. No lawyer was listed for him according to the court documents. Wicklund received summons and is scheduled to make a court appearance on January 12. In the event of a conviction, he could potentially be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison and be liable for a fine of USD 30,000.

