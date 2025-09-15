Mumbai, September 15: A 39-year-old man from Kentucky was recently arrested for allegedly killing his partner. The accused, identified as Daniel Kearney, was arrested on Friday, September 12, on charges of murdering his partner. The accused was arrested after troopers of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrived at the home Daniel shared with his partner, Damian Poole (36).

According to a report in People, the duo lived in the town of Stearns near the Tennessee border. As per court documents, the incident came to light after Poole's mother reported her son missing to the McCreary County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) on Tuesday, September 9. Three days later, state troopers arrived at the couple's home. It is learnt that the two lived in a camper after moving to Kentucky from Colorado. US Shocker: Law Student Stabbed 120 Times, Skull Pierced After Entering Wrong Car Mistaken As Uber in South Carolina, Accused Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

At the time, cops found what they believed to be Damian Poole's body. In its report, investigators said that the body was covered up with several blankets in a back room of the camper. Cops also added that the body appeared to have sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and that Poole had been dead for several days. In addition to Poole's body, cops also found the bodies of two dogs at the crime scene.

Additionally, troopers found bullet holes, a pile of sheets, clothing and cardboard covered in blood. They also recovered an AR-style rifle and other guns. To their surprise, they found a to-do list, which was allegedly written by Daniel Kearney. Investigators said that the list includes reminders such as getting rid of evidence, cleaning up the place and disposing of Poole's body.

In his to-do list, Kearney also mentioned the need to burn things and spread the ashes in other states. After the incident, neighbours told cops that Kearney and Poole often fought, with gunshots sometimes being heard from their home. They also revealed that Kearney claimed that Poole had moved to another state in the middle of the night. The accused is facing several charges, including murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and second-degree cruelty to animals. US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Throws 4-Year-Old Son Into Lake As ‘Offering to God’ After Husband Drowns in Ohio, Investigation Underway.

Daniel, whose bond has been set at USD 1 million, will be arraigned on Thursday, September 18.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

