Florida, August 25: In a tragic incident, a U.S. Postal Service carrier was attacked by dogs in rural Florida after her truck broke down on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, Pamela Jane Rock (61) died at a hospital on Monday night after being attacked by the dogs. The incident took place at Interlachen Lake Estates in North Florida, CBS News reported.

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found the woman bleeding on the ground when they arrived at the scene. A local resident told deputies that they heard the woman screaming for help as five dogs attacked her. Locals tried pulling the dogs off the woman and one resident shot a gun into the air to scare the dogs away, the report added. The dogs were found inside a fence at a nearby home. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 82-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Pet Pitbull Dog in Lucknow.

According to reports, Rock went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. "We are deeply saddened at the loss of our employee. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her co-workers at this time," the U.S. Postal Service said in a statement. Meanwhile, the dogs are now into the county's animal control unit's custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).