A gondola overturned in the freezing water of Rio Verona canal in Venice after tourists refused to pay attention to order to not take selfies and sit down. The gondolier was attempting to navigate the tiny boat under the small bridge near St. Mark’s Square when it capsized and unloaded the occupants into the frigid water. According to The Guardian, the tourists from China repeatedly shifted around the boat and kept taking selfies and pictures of the city and ignored the warning of the gondolier. The video that was shared on social media showed the tourists gasping for breath while clinging to the boat. One of them can be heard yelling "Oh my God", as others desperately made attempt to hoist themselves in a nearby vessel. As per reports, the gondolier had also jumped in the cold water to save the tourists. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Venice to Trial Day-tripper Admission Fee from Spring 2024.

Gondola Capsizes in Venice Canal:

🇮🇹Four Asian tourists were riding in a gondola in Venice and accidentally entered a small canal, Rio Verona, in the city center. The gondolier had warned the travelers not to take selfies on board as the boat could overturn. However, they ignored the advice 🔗… pic.twitter.com/HDY66ArLxi — Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) December 6, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).